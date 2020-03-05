WILSON,
Alistair Macgregor:
Peacefully with family at Southland Hospital, Invercargill, after a long and valiant battle, on Wednesday 4th March 2020. Aged 60 years. Loved husband of Cathie. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Marianne (Kapiti), Stephen and Jo (Oamaru). Loved Grampy of Keira and Maggie. A service to celebrate Alistair's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 11.00am on Monday 9th March. Private cremation thereafter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for the Cancer Society. Messages may be sent to 130 Paterson Street, Invercargill 9810 or online www.frasersfunerals/tributes page.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 5, 2020