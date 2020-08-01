Alistair NICOLSON

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St John's in the City Presbyterian Church
corner of Willis and Dixon Streets
Te Aro
NICOLSON,
Alistair John (Jock):
On 8th July 2020, at Wellington Regional Hospital, aged 83 years. Husband of Lorna; loving father and father-in-law of Kirsty & James and Donald & Anja. Grandfather of Ella and Alex. Brother of Mary and the late Ann. A dear friend and colleague to many. Grateful thanks to Wellington Regional Hospital ICU for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance or the SPCA would be appreciated and may be donated online at: www.wfa.org.nz/donate or www.spca.nz/donate Messages to the Nicolsons may be left in Jock's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241.
A service for Jock will be held at St John's in the City Presbyterian Church, corner of Willis and Dixon Streets, Te Aro, Wellington, on Wednesday 12th August 2020 at 11.00am.

