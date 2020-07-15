NICOLSON,
Alistair John (Jock):
Died in Wellington Hospital after a short illness on 8th July 2020. Dearly loved husband of Lorna. Loved father of Kirsty (UK), her husband James and granddad of Ella and Alex. Loved father of Donald (Melbourne) and partner Anja. Loved brother of Mary and the late Ann. Loved best friend of John van der Sterren (Indonesia) and cousin of the Nicolsons in the Isle of Skye. Also Lorna's family in UK. Further details to follow later.
Published in Dominion Post from July 15 to July 18, 2020