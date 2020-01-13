McCULLOCH,
Alistair Bruce:
Passed away peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora, on January 10, 2020, surrounded by family, in his 79th year. Loved husband of the late Diane, father and father-in-law of Chris and Sasha (Christchurch), and Liz and Kurt (Pottsville), Pop of Sarah, Kate, Ben, and Neriah. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Alistair McCulloch, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial service for Alistair will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Friday, January 17, at 10.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 13, 2020