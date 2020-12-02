KEOWN,

Alistair Edgar (AL):

Wellington College Old Boys Rugby Football Club

Passed away December 2, 1980 - aged 33 years.

171 - 1st class games,

157 for Wellington

& Provincial Captain.

Always remembered with much affection by the

'Al Keown Memorial Trust'

(Song of Wellington College)

Forty years on, when afar and asunder,

Parted are those who are singing today,

When you look back, and forgetfully wonder,

What you were like in your work and your play,

Then, it may be, there will often come o'er you,

Glimpses of notes like the catch of a song -

Visions of boyhood shall float them before you,

Echoes of dreamland shall bear them along.

Twenty, and Thirty, and Forty years on!



