Alistair JOHNSON

Service Information
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Otaki Natural Cemetery
40 Anzac Road
Otaki
Death Notice

JOHNSON, Alistair Keith:
On 2nd July 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved partner of Helen; son of the late Raymond & Allison; dear brother of Grant, Brian and Margaret; great friend to many.
Alistair's parting wishes are to "Live your lives to their fullest in memory of me who strived to do so"
In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice at www.marypotter.org.nz would be appreciated. Messages to 'the Johnson family' may be posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu, or placed on Alistair's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
In accordance with his wishes, a graveside service will be held for Alistair at the Otaki Natural Cemetery, 40 Anzac Road, Otaki, on Tuesday 7th July 2020 at 11.00am.

Published in Dominion Post from July 4 to July 6, 2020
