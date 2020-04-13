HUGHES,
Alistair Thomas George:
Alistair passed away peacefully on 9 April 2020 at Carterton (formerly of Lower Hutt), aged 94 years. Dear husband of Betty for 68 years. Loved father of Sue and Murray, Peta and Les, Pam and David, and the late Ian. 'Pop' to seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Our thanks to the nurses and carers at Roseneath Heritage Lifecare for looking after Alistair over the past two years. Private cremation has been held.
Rest in Peace
Messages to the Hughes family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 13, 2020