UNDERHILL, Alison Caresa
(Arahi) (nee Holland): QSM
Of Carterton. On 29th April 2020 peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital. Aged 81 years Dearly loved wife of the late Tommy. Loved mother of Gavin and Hyacinthe, and Michael. Loved Grandma 'Alison' of Chrystal, Kurt, Florence, Thomas and Rowan. Loved sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend to many. A wonderful friend to Libby Paterson. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St Mark's Anglican Church, PO Box 158, Carterton 5743, in memory of Alison, would be appreciated. A private family farewell followed by burial at Clareville will be held. Messages to the Underhill family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 30, 2020