Death Notice

THOMSON, Alison June (Ali) (nee Phillips,
formerly Heppleston):
Of Levin, on 13 November 2020. Passed peacefully at home. Much loved wife of Steve Thomson; and much loved former wife of Bert Heppleston (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharon & Kevin Hillock, Mark & Suzi Heppleston, Glenda & Gary Hall; and step-mother to Clive & Kelly Thomson, Natasha & Glen Robb. Loved Nana of Amanda, Hayley, and Zane; and step-Nana to Shianne, Jaden, and Jazmine; Grace, Emily, and Neve; Katie, Joseph, and Michael. In accordance with her wishes, a private service for Alison has been held. Messages can be sent to Sharon Hillock, PO Box 39217, Lower Hutt 5045.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020
