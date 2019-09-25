SHEEDY,
Alison Jean (nee Bennett):
Aged 92. Passed away peacefully at Shona Macfarlane Rest Home, Lower Hutt. Very much loved wife of the late Jim, and special mother to Chris, Brian, Michael and the late Margaret. A loving sister to Val. Much adored Nanna of James, Andrew, Matthew, Kate, Ella and Bridie. Loved mother-in-law of Marsha, Bridget and Wendy, and sister-in-law to Judith. Many thanks to the staff of Shona Macfarlane Rest Home in Lower Hutt for their love and care. A service to celebrate her wonderful life will be held at St Chads Anglican Church, Great North Road, Whanganui, on Saturday, 28th September, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 25, 2019