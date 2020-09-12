Alison ROBINSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alison ROBINSON.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020
10:00 a.m.
John Rhind Chapel
London and Whitmore Streets
Richmond, Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

ROBINSON, Alison Leila:
On September 8, 2020, passed away peacefully at Nazareth House Retirement Village, Christchurch, aged 81 years. A mother, teacher and dearly loved partner of the late Dr Jay Mann. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ben and Ingrid, loved gran of Soren, Yvette, and the Sharpio family. Messages may be addressed to the Robinson family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to IHC New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/alrobinson0809 A Memorial Service will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.