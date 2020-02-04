PRESTON-THOMAS,
Alison Ruth (née Hughes):
Of Christchurch, peacefully at Sprott House Karori, on January 31, 2020, aged 92. Dear wife of almost 50 years to her beloved Grant, precious Mum of John (Jake and Ali) and Anne (Annie and Komla), and adored Grandma of Luke, Nick, Tim, Phoebe, Kafui, Anna and Amenyo. Much loved Auntie, friend and active church and community member. Former Canterbury and NZ netball representative. A celebratory memorial service will be held in St Mary's Anglican Church, 170 Karori Road, on Friday February 7 at 11am. Garden flowers only.
Psalm 40v1
"I waited patiently for the Lord; he inclined to me and
heard my cry"
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 4, 2020