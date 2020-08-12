KENNY, Alison Jane:
On August 7th, 2020, aged 55 years. Adored mother of Allanah and George. Much loved daughter of Donald and Joane Hunt (deceased), and sister of Jim and Julie (UK). Loved partner of Len.
A beautiful, kind and empathetic soul who will be very sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust would be appreciated and can be left at the service, or donated to 03 0905 0601847 000. A service will be held in remembrance of Ali at Waikanae Funeral Home, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, at 1.00pm, Saturday 15th August, followed by a private cremation.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2020