DUSTON,
Alison Roberta (Bobbie):
With sadness we announce that Bobbie has passed away peacefully on Sunday July 19, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness. Loved Mother of Kent, Elliott, Carlton and Emma, grandmother of Cassandra and Mitchell. Mother-in-law of Zara, Elizabeth, Catherine and Stephen. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial service to honour and celebrate Bobbie's life at Archer Home, 199 Colombo Street, Beckenham, Christchurch on Friday July 31 at 2:30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 25, 2020