DOHERTY,
Alison Jean (nee McVicker):
Passed peacefully on 6 September 2020, after a long illness. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Ivan for 60 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharon & Rex, Mike, and Craig & Christina. A very special granny to Jennifer and Jonathon, and grandparent to Joel, Sharnon and families. Special thanks to the staff at Summerset Care Centre in Trentham for their wonderful care of Alison. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wellington Free Ambulance at the service, or at www.wfa.org.nz/donate/. A service to celebrate Alison's life will be held in Kingswood, corner King St and Cairo St, Upper Hutt, on Friday 11 September 2020, at 10.30am. A livestream link for those who can't attend can be requested from [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 8, 2020