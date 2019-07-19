Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alison BURR. View Sign Death Notice



(nee Morris):

13.03.1935 – 16.07.2019

Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital with family by her side. Much loved wife of the late Jim Burr. Mother of Jeanne, Lynda, Stuart and Bruce. Nana, Great Gran, 'Nan Ally' and adored Aunty of many. Special sister and sister-in-law of Russ (dec) and Diane, Dave and Pam, Heather (dec) and Gordon. She touched the lives of so many with her love, caring, generosity and laughter. Will live on in all our hearts and sure to be having a great party reuniting with those that have gone before. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Burr family' may be left in Alison's tribute book at







BURR, Alison Anne(nee Morris):13.03.1935 – 16.07.2019Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital with family by her side. Much loved wife of the late Jim Burr. Mother of Jeanne, Lynda, Stuart and Bruce. Nana, Great Gran, 'Nan Ally' and adored Aunty of many. Special sister and sister-in-law of Russ (dec) and Diane, Dave and Pam, Heather (dec) and Gordon. She touched the lives of so many with her love, caring, generosity and laughter. Will live on in all our hearts and sure to be having a great party reuniting with those that have gone before. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Burr family' may be left in Alison's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington, 6241. A service for Alison will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Tuesday, 23rd July at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Published in Dominion Post on July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers