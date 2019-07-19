BURR, Alison Anne
(nee Morris):
13.03.1935 – 16.07.2019
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital with family by her side. Much loved wife of the late Jim Burr. Mother of Jeanne, Lynda, Stuart and Bruce. Nana, Great Gran, 'Nan Ally' and adored Aunty of many. Special sister and sister-in-law of Russ (dec) and Diane, Dave and Pam, Heather (dec) and Gordon. She touched the lives of so many with her love, caring, generosity and laughter. Will live on in all our hearts and sure to be having a great party reuniting with those that have gone before. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Burr family' may be left in Alison's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington, 6241. A service for Alison will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Tuesday, 23rd July at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 19, 2019