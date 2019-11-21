Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Church of Holy Cross cnr Hobart Street and Miramar Avenue Miramar View Map Death Notice



BACON,Alison Mary (nee Mills):Peacefully and among family at Mary Potter Hospice on 18th November 2019. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Michael & Nic, Matthew, Andy & Amy. Much loved Nana to Sophie. Loved by her brothers and their wives; Paul & Maryke, Graham & Rosemary, the late Lawrence, Peter and Jim; by her in-laws; Peter & Yvonne, Pauline, Tim; and by her wider family. Alison will be dearly missed by her family and her many friends. The family thanks the staff and volunteers at Mary Potter Hospice for the care and compassion shown during Alison's time with them. Thanks also to the Wellington Free Ambulance team for their caring assistance. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mary Potter Hospice or Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Bacon family may be left in Alison's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Alison's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Holy Cross, cnr Hobart Street and Miramar Avenue, Miramar, on Tuesday 26th November at 11.00 am, thereafter private cremation. Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019

