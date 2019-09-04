Alison ANGUS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alison ANGUS.
Service Information
Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
063455522
Death Notice

ANGUS, Alison Joan
(Ali, Trotty, Nurse):
"Once a nurse,
always a nurse"
On 1st September 2019. Loved wife of the late Dr Donald Angus (Newfoundland), and great friend of Rod Winchcombe. Dearly loved mother of Fiona and son-in-law Rob, and Cameron (Canada), and grandaughter Myah. Loved sister of Donald, Ian (deceased), and Roderick Trott. A life lived to the full.
"Ali has gone to the big piano in the sky - long live
the melody"
The family are deeply grateful for the wonderful loving care given by Hospice Whanganui. All messages c/- Cleveland Funeral Home, PO Box 7102, Whanganui. Honouring Ali's wishes a private farewell has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.