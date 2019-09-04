ANGUS, Alison Joan
(Ali, Trotty, Nurse):
"Once a nurse,
always a nurse"
On 1st September 2019. Loved wife of the late Dr Donald Angus (Newfoundland), and great friend of Rod Winchcombe. Dearly loved mother of Fiona and son-in-law Rob, and Cameron (Canada), and grandaughter Myah. Loved sister of Donald, Ian (deceased), and Roderick Trott. A life lived to the full.
"Ali has gone to the big piano in the sky - long live
the melody"
The family are deeply grateful for the wonderful loving care given by Hospice Whanganui. All messages c/- Cleveland Funeral Home, PO Box 7102, Whanganui. Honouring Ali's wishes a private farewell has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 4, 2019