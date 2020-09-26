SORENSEN, Alice Dorothy:
Died peacefully this week, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Svenn. Alice will be remembered by her son Michael and his family Nicola and Elsie. Special thanks to the staff at Ultimate Lifecare Maupuia that cared for Alice over the last few months. An amazing team whose support was greatly appreciated. Thanks to all that have looked after Alice since Svenn passed away last year. Messages to 'the Sorensen whânau' may be left in Alice's tribute book www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. Alice's funeral service will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St and Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Tuesday 29th September 2020 at 10.00am. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 26, 2020