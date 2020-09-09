ROSS, Alice Mary:
Has died peacefully at 1.30am, 6 September 2020. Strict but fair, loved but feared, and respected to the end. Alice, was deeply loved by her sons Ralph and Austen and daughter Debbie. Loved mother-in-law to Bruce and Doreen. Grandmother to Rochelle, Caine, Wendy, Rory, Robert, Alannah, Alex, Tamsin, Rhianne, Logan. Loved sister of Elizabeth. Great-Grandmother to many. May she be dancing the Highland Jig with her beloved brothers and ma and da, who we know are welcoming her home. A small celebration of Alice's life is being held at Rochelle's home on Saturday Evening, 12th September at 7.30pm.
Life is but a day at most.
- Robbie Burns
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 9, 2020