HAMILTON,
Alice Wright (née McKay):
On October 19, 2019, peacefully at Shona McFarlane Retirement Home, Lower Hutt, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife and closest friend for 68 years of Bob. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Marilyn, Alan and Sharron, Brian and Karen, Bruce and Sue. Sunshine to her 9 grandchildren and their partners and 14 great- grandchildren. Special thanks to all of the staff at Shona McFarlane for their loving care shown to Alice and family. In accordance with Alice's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Time and venue to be advised later. All messages to PO Box 45-132, Waterloo.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019