EYRES, Alice:
On 23 June 2020, peacefully after a long goodbye. Aged 88 years. Cherished wife of David for 55 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John & Paula, Katherine & Philip. Generous, loving and devoted Granny to Benjamin, Gabrielle, Sebastian, Mackenzie, Scarlett & Archie. Special thanks for the outstanding care given to Alice by the staff at Charles Fleming Village, Waikanae. Alice's warmth, humour and generosity will be remembered and missed by all who knew her. A service to celebrate Alice's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae, on Monday, 29 June 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on June 27, 2020