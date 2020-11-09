Alfred TE KIRA

Service Information
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Koraunui Marae
146 Stokes Valley Road
Lower Hutt
Death Notice

TE KIRA,
Alfred William (Alf):
Passed peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice on 6 November 2020. Aged 69 years. Loved dad of Hine & Quintin, Shane & Philomena, and Charlotte & Eric. Much loved koro of Jacob, Tyler, Brooklyn and Shayne. Uncle to Charlie, Corina and Journey. Missed by his fur mokos Kingi, Kaitiaki, Blade, Lulu and Mustang. Special thanks to the staff of After Hours, Hutt Hospital Ward 4, and Te Omanga Hospice for their care of Alf. A service for Alf will be held in Koraunui Marae, 146 Stokes Valley Road, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 10 November at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 9, 2020
