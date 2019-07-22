STEPHEN,
Alfred James (Alf):
Peacefully at home on July 19, 2019; aged 93 years. Husband of the late Pat. Father and father-in-law of Ann & the late Brian Nelson; the late John & Susan Stephen; Mark & Janine Stephen; Mary Gibson; Margot Williams. Grandpa of Fiona & Glen, Teresa & Caleb; Caroline & Shane, Hanna & Sean, Tessa; David & Grace, Phillip & Sacha, Amanda & Brendan; Megan, Luke, Erin & Mitchell. Great-Grandpa of Alex; Maisie; Zak and the late Violet; Zane, Rosie; Ella; Connor and Zoey. Donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to Mary for her dedicated care of Dad. A service for Alf will be held at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 152 Stokes Valley Road, Stokes Valley, on Wednesday, July 24, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages may be posted to the "Stephen Family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from July 22 to July 23, 2019