MOSS, Alfred:
Aged 77. Passed away peacefully on 4 April 2020, after a long illness. Beloved husband of 54 years to Geraldine. Dearly loved brother to Brenda. Deeply missed by Paul, Jacqui, Keira, Bernard, Jerome, Cullam, Melissa, Matthew, Brook, Todd, Jonathan, Johanna, Olive, Otis, Pelle, Wayne, Gwen, Alfie, Billie, Aria, Emily (deceased), Paul, Sebastian, Reuben, Max the dog and extended family and friends. Funeral details to be confirmed at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 7, 2020