MITCHELL,
Alfred James (Jim):
In his 92nd year, Jim passed away peacefully on Saturday, 15th February 2020, at Malvina Major Retirement Village. He was an adored and devoted husband of Rae (dec), and loved and respected father and father-in-law of Alistair & Mandy, Phillippa & Damian, Barb & James, and Karen & Lins. Treasured role model, mentor, uncle, brother-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather to many. Our thanks and love to his friends and support carers at Malvina Major and to Dr Shane Dunphy, who have all been part of our lives for many years. Messages for Jim's family may be left in his online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. In accordance with Jim's specific wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 19, 2020