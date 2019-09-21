DOBSON,

Alfred George (Alf):

Of Palmerston North, formerly of Porirua. On Tuesday 17th September 2019, suddenly but peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 51. Son of the late Mary and Snow. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ian, Michael and Andrea (Australia), Brian and Sandra, Gordon and Rosemaree, Raewyn and Martin. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Central Baptist Community, M.A.S.H. Community and Agape. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Central Baptist Church, which may be left in Church foyer. Messages to the Dobson family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Alf will be held in the Central Baptist Church, 190 Church Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 23rd September 2019, at 1.00pm.





