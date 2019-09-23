GRAHAM, Alf:
On 20 September 2019 peacefully at Fergusson Rest Home; aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law to Eddie & Alison, Colin & Alison. Keith & Evelyn, and Cheryle & Noel. Beloved brother and brother-in-law to Des & Barbara, Joyce & Harry. A very special Grandad to his cherished Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service for Alf will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt on Wednesday 25 September at 10.30am, followed by interment at Taita Lawn Cemetery. Messages may be posted to the "Graham Family" C/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 23, 2019