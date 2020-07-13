FRANKS, Alf:
Of Paraparaumu. Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on Thursday, July 9, 2020, aged 86 years. Much loved husband for 60 years of Pam. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Darryl (dec) & Kathy, Garry & Leeann, and Cheryl & Stan. Adored and loved best Poppa to Daniel & Madi, Ryan & Jess; Jordan & Kritty, Anthony & Skye, and Nicole; Ashleigh & Cameron, Vanessa & Tyrone, and Jake. Loved and missed by his extended family in Australia. Thanks to Mary Potter Hospice for their exceptional care and kindness. A farewell for Alf will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Thursday 16 July 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. Messages for "The Franks Family" may be sent c/o PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on July 13, 2020