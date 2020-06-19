Alexandra BAARS

Wilson Funeral Home
142 Karori Rd
Wellington, Wellington
044765292
Death Notice

BAARS, Alexandra:
On 15 June 2020, aged 92. Devoted wife of the late Pieter. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine & the late John, Louise & Adrian, Philip & Vivienne, and grandmother of Matthew & Patricia, Rachael & Steven, Hannah, and Sarah.
Rest in Peace
Our sincere thanks to the teams at Huntleigh Rest Home for their caring support. Messages to 'the Baars family' may be posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A private family service has taken place.


Published in Dominion Post on June 19, 2020
