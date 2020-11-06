WATTS,
Alexander Stefan (Alex):
Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice in Wellington on Tuesday 3rd November 2020, aged 36. Much loved son of Adrian and Stephanie, brother of Xavier, and brother-in-law of Stephanie. A service to celebrate Alexander's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church in Johnsonville, Wellington, on Monday 9th November 2020 at 12pm. A private burial will be held at Feilding Cemetery on Tuesday 10th November. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider a donation to the Barnabas Fund or the Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) New Zealand. Thank you to the medical staff at Wellington Hospital, Mary Potter Hospice, Alexander's church family Northern Hills Church, and everyone else who has supported Alexander and his family through this time. For those unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed online - please email [email protected]">[email protected] to request an online link to view the service. You are also welcome to send any photos, videos, or special memories you have of Alexander that you would like to share with his family to [email protected]">[email protected].
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020