WATSON,
Alexander Te Rairini:
18 August 1929 -
11 June 2020
Dearly loved youngest son of Ngati Te Marewa rãua ko Hori Watson (late of Waitara). Dearly loved uncle and great-uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Respected kaumatua and much loved friend to many. Alex will be at Te Tatau o te po (Alicetown) from 12.00pm on Monday 15 June. All welcome. Tangi at 11.00am on Tuesday 16 June, prior to cremation.
Nau mai haere mai.
Ashes ka hoki mai ki Taranaki.
Published in Dominion Post on June 15, 2020