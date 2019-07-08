SIMPSON,
Alexander Thomas (Sam):
Peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday evening, 5 July 2019, aged 75 years. Beloved husband of the late Maria (Nuki). Loved Dad of Graham and Taria, Fiona (dec), Donna and Terry, Aaron and Pam. A much loved Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and companion of Wendy. Sam is at Aaron's home and all are welcome to visit. Special thanks to Taria for taking care of Dad during his final journey. A service to celebrate Sam's life will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Tuesday 9 July commencing at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on July 8, 2019