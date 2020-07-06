SCHIFF,
Alexander (Sandor):
12 January 1933 -
4 July 2020
Loved and missed husband of Suzanne. Beloved father of Toni Gallagher, Janine Ewing & Philip Schiff. Father-in-law to Andrew, Bert & Angie. Much loved Grandpa Chocolate to Isabella, Samuel, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Michael and Joshua. Alex's funeral and interment at Makara Cemetery were held on 5th July 2020. It is with great sadness that his children and grandchildren could not physically attend due to Covid 19 travel restrictions.
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2020