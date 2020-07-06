Alexander SCHIFF

Guest Book
  • "Alex and Suzanne have been our neighbours at Gurkha Cres..."
    - Kath and Brian Greenhough
  • "We're so sorry to read of Alexander's passing. We always..."
    - Ray Chung
Death Notice

SCHIFF,
Alexander (Sandor):
12 January 1933 -
4 July 2020
Loved and missed husband of Suzanne. Beloved father of Toni Gallagher, Janine Ewing & Philip Schiff. Father-in-law to Andrew, Bert & Angie. Much loved Grandpa Chocolate to Isabella, Samuel, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Michael and Joshua. Alex's funeral and interment at Makara Cemetery were held on 5th July 2020. It is with great sadness that his children and grandchildren could not physically attend due to Covid 19 travel restrictions.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.