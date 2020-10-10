ROBERTSON,
Alexander George (Alex):
08.04.1952 - 30.09.2020
It is with sadness that the Robertson family announce the passing of Alex. Father to Shaun, Rebekah and Aaron. Father-in-law to Nadine. Grandad to Nylah, and Matthis. Former husband of Jane. Proud owner of the Taj Mahal award. Forever with us, Alex will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Rest in peace,
until we meet again.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Alex's memory would be appreciated for the Wellington Free Ambulance and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Alex's life will be held at Old St Paul's, 34 Mulgrave Street, Wellington, on Tuesday 20 October commencing at 3.00pm. Thereafter private cremation. Alex's funeral service will be livestreamed and please email [email protected] for the link details should you not be able to attend.
Funeral arrangements have been made by Larry Greco
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2020