PATTLE,
Alexander Thomas (Pat):
24.5.1923 - 24.3.2020
At Wellington Hospital. Much loved childhood sweetheart and husband of the late Florence. Loved father of Ken, Robin and Raewyn. Father-in-law of Cindy, Bruce and Peter. Grandfather of Tracy and Sarah, Andrew, Paul, Lisa and the late Christina, Matthew and Rachel, and his eight great-grandchildren.
The mighty Totara has fallen
A private cremation took place on 25 March 2020. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 28, 2020