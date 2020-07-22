McDOUGALL,
Alexander David (David):
Passed away peacefully on Monday the 20th of July 2020. Much loved husband and best friend for 62 years of Judith. Beloved father of Matthew, Stephen, John and Lucy. Father-in-law to Karen, Gretchen, Miranda and Rick. Poppa to Pirimi, Louie, Josh, Lily, Emma, Bella, Mani, Mia, Eve, Seth and Zico. The McDougall Whãnau would like to acknowledge the excellent care and kindness from the staff at Te Omanga Hospice and Woburn Masonic.
David died with dignity.
Messages to the family can be sent c/- Croft Funeral Home, PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. David's funeral will be held at Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, at 11:00am, Saturday the 25th of July 2020.
Published in Dominion Post from July 22 to July 23, 2020