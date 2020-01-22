Alexander KEITH

Guest Book
  • "Dearest Manda and all the family We were so sorry to hear..."
    - Dianne Dunbar
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
RPN Yacht Club
Oriental Bay
Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

KEITH,
Alexander William (Alec):
On 19th January 2020 at Wellington Hospital, after a short illness, aged 88 years, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Manda, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Dale and Nicola, Bryce and Jas, Scott and Caroline, and great-uncle of Rowan and Teresa. Much loved grandfather of Donella, Jaimee, Aio and Cesc, and great-grandfather of Joshua, Lily and Alex. In lieu of flowers, donations to James Hunter Outward Bound Scholarship – Rongotai College Old Boys would be appreciated, http://www.rcob.org.nz/outwardbounddonation. Messages to the Keith Family may be left in Alec's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 13-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A private family service will be held on Monday 27 January. The family then welcome all friends to join them at a gathering to celebrate Alec's life at the RPN Yacht Club, Oriental Bay, Wellington, from 4pm to 7pm.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.