KEITH,
Alexander William (Alec):
On 19th January 2020 at Wellington Hospital, after a short illness, aged 88 years, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Manda, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Dale and Nicola, Bryce and Jas, Scott and Caroline, and great-uncle of Rowan and Teresa. Much loved grandfather of Donella, Jaimee, Aio and Cesc, and great-grandfather of Joshua, Lily and Alex. In lieu of flowers, donations to James Hunter Outward Bound Scholarship – Rongotai College Old Boys would be appreciated, http://www.rcob.org.nz/outwardbounddonation. Messages to the Keith Family may be left in Alec's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 13-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A private family service will be held on Monday 27 January. The family then welcome all friends to join them at a gathering to celebrate Alec's life at the RPN Yacht Club, Oriental Bay, Wellington, from 4pm to 7pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020