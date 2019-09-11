JUNER, Alexander Wylie:
15.11.1932 - 7.9.2019
Passed away peacefully in Wanganui. Survived by his wife Jennifer; and children Sandra, Vicki, Iain, Murray and their partners. Grandad to his 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren (all in Australia). Special thanks to doctors, nurses and staff who cared for him, also to all who contributed to the memories, joy, laughter and happiness in his life over the years. Jennifer and family ask that you respect Alex's wishes for a private cremation that has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 11, 2019