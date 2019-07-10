HERON,
Alexander Robert (Bob):
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Monday 8 July 2019. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Doreen, and the late Berna. Loved father and father-in-law of the late Michelle, and Kim & Neville, and Sean & Claire. Loved Grandad of Cleo and Gabriel. Oldest brother to Gordon, Noel John, Colleen and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. A service to farewell Bob will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday 12 July 2019 at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Heron Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on July 10, 2019