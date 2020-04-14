FURNISS,
Alexander George:
Peacefully at home in Masterton on 11th April 2020, aged 75. Cherished husband of Christine and the late Pam. Loved father and father-in-law of Mel & Geoff, Duncan & Sarah, Janene & Darcy. Lovingly remembered by Rachel & Paul, Rowan, Greg & Nina. Special grandfather to Jake, Jesse, Devin, Elena, Isla, Finn, and TJ. Sincere thanks to the Kahukura team.
"You may be just one person to the world,
But to us you are the world".
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 14, 2020