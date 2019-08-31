ELLIS,
Alexander Kimmitt James:
It is with deep sadness that the Ellis family announce that Alex, aged 37, was tragically taken from us on the evening of 28 August 2019. Adored father to Caleb and Fynn, treasured son of Annette and Kim, cherished big brother of Sammie and brother-in-law to Rob, loving partner to Charlotte, doting uncle of Scout and proud dog Dad to Lily. Alex was a trusted colleague, mentor and friend to many. We are struggling to come to terms with the loss of our beloved Alex but will always cherish the many special moments and memories we shared with him. We are grateful for the messages of love and support we have received. Please join us to remember Alex and celebrate his life in a service to be held at St Mary's in Holy Trinity, 446 Parnell Rd, Parnell, Auckland, on Wednesday 4 September at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 31, 2019