DUNCAN,
Alexander Aitken (Alex):
Passed away peacefully at Summerset on the Course, Sunday evening 6th September 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat. Adored Dad and Gramps of Grant and Henia; Jan and Greg; Emily, Alice, Josie, Renee and Logan. Dearly loved uncle of Leigh and Mike. Our heartful thanks to Nina and the Staff at Summerset for the love, care and attention shown to Alex whilst in their care. A Memorial Service will be held at St Hilda's Church, 35 Cruickshank Road, Upper Hutt on Friday 11th September at 3.00pm. Messages can be sent to 84 Weld Street, Blenheim.
His laugh will be missed
by many
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 9, 2020