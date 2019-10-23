Alexander ANDERSON

Passed away peacefully, aged 88 years, on 21 October 2019, in Wellington. Much loved husband of Mavis (deceased), brother of Dawn, father of Donald, father-in-law of Uli, adored granddad of Konrad and Anton, long term Wellington Harbour Board employee. Messages to the Anderson family may be posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Alec's service will be held at The Salvation Army Citadel, 92 Vivian St, Wellington, on Thursday 24 October 2019 at 1.00pm.

