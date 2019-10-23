ANDERSON,
Alexander John:
Passed away peacefully, aged 88 years, on 21 October 2019, in Wellington. Much loved husband of Mavis (deceased), brother of Dawn, father of Donald, father-in-law of Uli, adored granddad of Konrad and Anton, long term Wellington Harbour Board employee. Messages to the Anderson family may be posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Alec's service will be held at The Salvation Army Citadel, 92 Vivian St, Wellington, on Thursday 24 October 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 23, 2019