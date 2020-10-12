MOTI, Alepano Antonio:
Mo Alepano Atonio Moti, Pele a kaiga, e teu i fatumanava. E he mafai ona galo atu koe, ko matou e alolofa atu mo koe. Momoe ma Iehu. Te matua tukua ko Malia Atonio ma te fanau, ma na mokopuna, ma te kaiga katoa. To our beloved Alepano Atonio Moti, you have been the core of our strength, we will never forget you. We all love you dearly, may you rest peacefully with Jesus. From your beloved wife Malia Atonio and children, grandchildren and extended family. Monday 12th October, 6.30pm, family service, Te Umiumiga Hall, 16 Clendon Street, Naenae, Lower Hutt. Tuesday 13th October, 11.00am, Funeral Service, St Bernadette Catholic Church, 194 Naenae Road, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 12, 2020