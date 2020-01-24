HENDERSON, Alec John:
Passed away peacefully at St John's Wood Rest Home, Taupo, on Wednesday 22nd January 2020, aged 78 years. Much loved partner of Barb. Dearly loved Dad to Ross, and Grandpop to Tom and Joe. Loved step-Dad to Andrea, Ian and family. A service for Alec will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, on Tuesday 28th January at 12.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice (Inc.) would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to Dr Peter Fleischl and staff at St John's Wood Rest Home. Messages c/- P O Box 940, Taupo.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 24, 2020