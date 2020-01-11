DOWIE, Alec Graham:
Of Paraparaumu Beach, formerly of Bolton, England. Peacefully at home after a brave battle on Sunday 5 January 2020. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Eileen for 62 years. Adored father and father-in-law of Stuart & Karyn, Ross, and Neville & Philippa. Special Grandad of Chelsea, Yvonne, Anastasia, Lisa, Charlotte, Sarah, Alexander, Peter and Natalie, and of his 6 great-grandchildren. Sincere thanks to Dr Cammack, caregivers, and Father Michael McCabe, for their love and support. At Alec's request, a private family farewell has taken place.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 11, 2020