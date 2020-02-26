WILLIAMSON,
Albert John (John):
On 24th February 2020, peacefully at home in the presence of family. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Father of Shona and Wayne (both Australia), son of the late Bertie and Ivy Williamson, and stepfather of Barrie and Grant. Loved nephew and mate of Norm and a loved 'Jonno', Grandfather and friend to many. Special thanks to Lizzy (Community Nurse) and Rhys (Paramedic) for their care and attention. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service for John will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Friday 28th February 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Williamson family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 26, 2020