LINDEN, Albert Henry:
4.5.1925 - 24.1.2020
Sadly passed away January 24, 2020, aged 94 in the presence of Janet, wife of 65 years. A faithful, kind, gentleman, much loved father of Jackie, Vivian and Bronwyn, father-in-law of Malcolm, Ron and Roger, grandfather of Nicola, Rebecca, Mitchell, Jocelyn, Lyndon, Aidan, Emma, Abbey and great-grandfather of Lucas and Elke. Memorial Service to be held 1.00pm Thursday 30th January, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 172 Raumati Road, Raumati, Kapiti Coast. Messages can be sent to Linden Family, c/- PO Box 554, Paraparaumu.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 27, 2020