Albert LINDEN (1925 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert LINDEN.
Service Information
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
172 Raumati Road
Raumati, Kapiti Coast
View Map
Death Notice

LINDEN, Albert Henry:
4.5.1925 - 24.1.2020
Sadly passed away January 24, 2020, aged 94 in the presence of Janet, wife of 65 years. A faithful, kind, gentleman, much loved father of Jackie, Vivian and Bronwyn, father-in-law of Malcolm, Ron and Roger, grandfather of Nicola, Rebecca, Mitchell, Jocelyn, Lyndon, Aidan, Emma, Abbey and great-grandfather of Lucas and Elke. Memorial Service to be held 1.00pm Thursday 30th January, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 172 Raumati Road, Raumati, Kapiti Coast. Messages can be sent to Linden Family, c/- PO Box 554, Paraparaumu.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.