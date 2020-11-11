BOSSWARD, Albert:
Died unexpectedly at home on Friday 6 November 2020. Wonderful husband of Rosalind, son of Betty and Bert (dec), brother of Pamela and Geoffrey, uncle to Louis and Paddy. A funeral service will be held to celebrate Albert's life at The Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Friday 13 November, commencing at 2.00pm. Thereafter private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to either Riding for the Disabled or Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 11, 2020